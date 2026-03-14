First delivery of US reserve oil to begin next week 'at no cost to American taxpayers': US Energy Deptt

The United States government has confirmed plans to release oil from its strategic reserves as early as next week, marking a significant step to counter recent increases in energy prices. The initiative is designed to inject additional crude oil into the market and is expected to have an immediate impact, with early deliveries set to begin under a loan arrangement.

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to the US Energy Department, the oil will be made available through a loan system, with companies returning the borrowed crude along with extra barrels as a premium. The department has emphasised that the operation will take place "at no cost to American taxpayers." Companies have been requested to submit bids to access the reserves.

The Energy Department has called for bids covering 86 million barrels of crude oil, which will constitute the first tranche of a larger 172 million barrel release announced earlier in the week. The oil will be released over the next four months.

This marks one of the largest drawdowns from the strategic reserves in recent years.

The United States’ action forms part of a coordinated global effort led by the International Energy Agency (IEA). This broader initiative involves the release of a total of 400 million barrels of oil, agreed upon by the 32 member countries of the IEA.

Advertisement

Energy suppliers and market analysts are closely monitoring the release process to assess its effectiveness in reducing volatility and alleviating the strain on oil supplies. Early deliveries are anticipated to set a precedent for subsequent stages of the release.

The bidding process for companies to access the crude oil from the reserve is proceeding rapidly. Interested parties are required to return the borrowed oil alongside additional barrels as a premium.

The United States emphasises that the strategic reserve release is structured to avoid imposing financial burdens on taxpayers, highlighting the initiative’s fiscal discipline.

As part of the international agreement facilitated by the IEA, the release aligns with a collective approach to energy management among major economies.