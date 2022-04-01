Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund appoints Anthony Heredia as MD & CEO

Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund, a joint venture of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited (Mahindra Finance) and Manulife Investment Management (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. on Friday announced the appointment of Anthony Heredia as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mahindra Manulife Investment Management Private Limited, effective April 1.

Formerly known as Mahindra Asset Management Company Pvt. Ltd., Mahindra Manulife is the Investment Manager of Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund.

Heredia will succeed Ashutosh Bishnoi, who retired on March 31, 2022.

Also Read: Mahindra Finance raises Rs 300 cr through issuance of bonds

"Anthony brings with him more than 26 years of rich experience in the fund industry throughout his career handling a variety of leadership roles. He brings with him a diverse experience of managing both retail as well as institutional sales across domestic and offshore markets," Mahindra Finance said in a statement.

Speaking on the appointment, Ramesh Iyer, VC & MD, Mahindra Finance said, "We are excited to welcome Anthony Heredia to the Mahindra Manulife with his extensive experience in fund management industry. Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund will look forward to capitalising on his experience and leadership to explore newer and attractive opportunities."

"I would also like to place on record the enormous contribution made by Ashutosh during his stint and in helping us expand our presence across Tier 2&3 cities across India," he added.

Gianni Fiacco, Head of Emerging Markets, Wealth and Asset Management, Manulife Investment Management said, "From the establishment of the joint venture, Ashutosh has done exceedingly well to bring the best of Mahindra and Manulife together, building a strong team and sowing the seeds for our continued growth."