"Welcome to simplicity": Mahindra Group ventures into the metaverse

Mahindra Group chairperson and Padma awardee Anand Mahindra today announced today that his company has forayed into the metaverse space. The billionaire also shared a video on Twitter explaining the basic concept of a metaverse, and how the audience can themselves be a part of Mahindra's vision.

"We believe it’s not just a make-believe world; it’s also a place where we can explore solutions for making the real world a better place," he wrote.

Calling the metaverse as an "immersive simulation" of the real world, which allows us to participate as "digital avatars", Mahindra equated the concept with simplicity. He noted that simplicity exists not just in the minds of people, but metaverse as a space is an entity that itself can simplify life.

A destination built to stitch everything together, Mahindra called the metaverse a product of the future.

Towards the end of the video, Mahindra concluded by saying, "Welcome to simplicity."

Join us as Mahindra ventures into the Metaverse. We believe it’s not just a make-believe world; it’s also a place where we can explore solutions for making the real world a better place… @MahindraRise @tech_mahindra pic.twitter.com/F9owmukCyE — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 30, 2022

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) this month entered into the NFT space. It became the first Indian automotive OEM to enter the NFT (or non-fungible token) space with the release of its first tranche of tokens. NFTs are digital files that serve as digital signatures to certify who owns photos, videos and other online media. Some of the most valuable NFTs are being sold for millions of dollars at auction houses.

Metaverse is like a virtual realm in which things could look as vivid and living as real. People can take different avatars in this virtual space.

