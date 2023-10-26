'Main, Bihar ka ek ladka...': Vedanta's Anil Agarwal shares how he moved to Mumbai, created wealth

Vedanta Resources Chairman Anil Agarwal has often, on social media, spoken about his humble roots and the obstacles he faced in establishing his company. In a new post on X, formerly Twitter, he spoke about how he first came to Mumbai from Bihar with just a small suitcase, to now, when his company Vedanta contributed Rs 3.39 lakh crore in taxes in eight years. He said that he never imagined that a simple person like him would ever contribute to nation building or rashtra nirman.

“Main, Bihar ka ek ladka, jab pehli baar Mumbai pahuncha to mere paas ek chota suitcase tha or kuch chand sapne. I was determined to achieve something, for myself and my family. Lekin maine kabhi socha nahi tha ke kisi din main, ek bahut hee sadharan aadmi, Rashtra Nirman se bhi jud sakta hoon. Recently, my team told me that Vedanta has contributed Rs 3.39 lakh crore in taxes over the last eight years, one of the biggest contribution by any Indian company (When I, a boy from Bihar first came to Mumbai, I only had a small suitcase and a few dreams. I was determined to achieve something, for myself and my family. But I never imagined that I, a very simple man, would contribute to nation building),” he said.

In the post, he said that it gives him great satisfaction to know that the taxes Vedanta pays goes towards building schools, hospitals, roads and infrastructure. Agarwal said that whatever he does has a far greater purpose than himself or his family.

Agarwal said that the wealth that entrepreneurs create is for the upliftment of the society. “That is why I have pledged 75% of my personal wealth for philanthropy,” he said, adding that the Indian youth have the strength to do something similar. “Many of you can do this. Your enterprise and energy will make India a developed country,” he said.

In a similar post in June, Agarwal said that being invited to Cambridge University to speak to the students was nothing short of a dream, considering he was someone who never went to college. He said that he was surrounded by bright 20-year-olds but when he was their age, he was “a little awkward and shy” and never felt like he was presentable with his “tooti footi English”. Agarwal revealed that he spent his 20s and 30s struggling.

Earlier in the year, speaking at the India Today Conclave 2023, Agarwal had said that he used to accompany his father to Renukut when he was 14-15 years old. “From Patna we used to go to Benaras, and from there we used to take a shared taxi and go to Renukut. Around seven people used to sit in the taxi. And my father wished that one day only four could travel in the taxi,” he said, recalling his childhood days.

Agarwal had said during the conclave that the Renukut factory would dazzle their eyes. “From that time to now – Vedanta is the largest producer of Vedanta in the world,” Agarwal had said.

