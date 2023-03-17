'Malviya Nagar is the new Bay Area': Ashneer Grover invites interns to join his start-up

Entrepreneur, author and most famously a ‘shark’, Ashneer Grover, is looking to hire interns for his company Third Unicorn. The entrepreneur put up the vacancy ad for five internship roles – one general intern, and two marketing and banking interns each. Grover, founder of BharatPe, started Third Unicorn in July 2022, months after he was ousted from the fintech company.

Grover shared a few tongue-in-cheek creatives for the vacancies. The first creative said “immediate joining chahiye” (required to join immediately) for interns. Speaking about the requirements of the role of marketing interns in jest, the Third Unicorn creative said “product launch karna hai, PPT nahin banani” (will have to launch products, not make PPTs).

The creative said they need banking interns to manage their crores of rupees. “Humare crore rupye sambhalne ke liye” – in his words.

The post also said that they have to work in Malviya Nagar – the new Bay Area. For the uninitiated, Bay Area in San Francisco is where Silicon Valley is – home to some of the biggest companies in the world.

The post said that the applicants must be in their final year of college or recent graduates. “Experience to hum tumhe denge,” (we will give you the experience) the post added.





As for the stipend, it will be more than ‘umeed’ (hope) and less than ‘laalach’ (greed).

The creative also put up a contact email id – who is also doing his internship there, as per the post.

The tech start-up was founded by Ashneer Grover, his wife Madhuri Jain Grover, and Aseem Ghavri. The multi-product start-up aims to be a “lean, capital efficient” firm. As per LinkedIn, Third Unicorn, founded in 2022, has around 10 employees.

