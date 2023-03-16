'She's killing it': Ashneer Grover claims wife Madhuri Jain Grover is among highest female taxpayers in India

Former BharatPe top boss Ashneer Grover has claimed in a tweet that his wife Madhuri Jain Grover is one of the highest female tax payers in the country. Jain paid Rs 2.84 crore of advance tax this financial year, he said.

"Madhuri Jain Grover @madsj30 is one of the highest female tax payers in the country. She’s paid Rs 2.84 crores of advance tax this financial year," he said.

The former Shark also praised his wife for her investment successes in start-ups. "She is killing it with her start up investments - in a year where the space in general is falling apart. Kudos to all honest tax payer," he added.

This isn't the first time that the entrepreneur has praised his wife. In December also, Grover took to Twitter to state that his wife has been among the highest individual female tax payers of India for many years.

"My wife Madhuri Jain Grover submitted Rs 1.15 crores advance tax just now. She has been among the highest individual female tax payers of India for many years. How many VC partners do you think paid as much tax in India ? Not many - most of them pay zero tax being in Sing / Dubai," he had mentioned earlier.

The Grover couple are currently embroiled in a controversy with BharatPe. The fintech giant has accused them of creating false bills, enlisting fictitious vendors, and overcharging the company for recruitment and has sought over Rs 88 crore in damages.

Recently, the company also revealed that it is no mood to settle its case with the Grovers.

“BharatPe initiated legal proceedings against Mr Grover and his family members by way of a civil suit at the Delhi High court and criminal complaint with the Economic Offences Wing in December 2022 for fraud, misappropriation of funds, criminal breach of trust, forgery, document fabrication, and embezzlement," the fintech company clarified.

Media reports suggesting any settlement between BharatPe and Mr Grover or his family are completely baseless and untrue, the statement added.

In February, Grover raised seed funding for his latest venture Third Unicorn, which he has floated along with his wife Madhuri Jain. The new venture will be focusing on fantasy sports with a cricket-centric app called CrickPe.

