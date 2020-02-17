Manoj Jain takes charge as chairman and managing director of GAIL

State-owned GAIL India on Monday said Manoj Jain has assumed charge as its Chairman and Managing Director. A mechanical engineer with an MBA in operations management, Jain joined GAIL as a Graduate Engineer Trainee in 1985 and rose through the ranks to his current position.

"Before his appointment as CMD, Jain was Director (Business Development) of the company," GAIL India said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

According to the company, Jain possesses rich and diverse experience in the areas of business development, projects, petrochemicals, pipeline integrity management and gas marketing which has allowed him to gain insight and knowledge across multiple business units and functional areas.

As Director (Business Development), he was responsible for building GAIL's business portfolio in India and abroad, merger and acquisition, petrochemical O&M and expansion, exploration & production, R&D, start-up, health safety & environment management, quality management, project development including feasibility study and investment approval for new pipelines, process plants, renewables, etc.

Currently, Jain is also chairman of GAIL Global (USA) Inc. (GGUI), GAIL Global (USA) LNG LLC (GGULL) and Konkan LNG Pvt. Ltd (KLPL).

Earlier, he looked after gas marketing activities in his role as executive director (Marketing-Gas). Jain also spearheaded the installation and commissioning of the mega-grassroots Petrochemical complex at Lepetkata, Assam, as Chief Operating Officer of Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Ltd. (BCPL).

Jain had worked in operation and maintenance of natural gas pipelines and played a significant role in establishing the National Gas Management Centre (NGMC) and systems and procedures for transmission and marketing of comingled gases, the company said.

Meanwhile, shares of Gail India closed Monday's trade at Rs 118.05 apiece, up 1.59 per cent, on the BSE.

By Chitranjan Kumar

