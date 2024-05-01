Maruti, Hyundai’s April domestic sales remain flat, exports lift growth

The country’s leading carmakers - Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) and Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) - reported marginal rise in domestic sales during April. MSIL, the largest passenger carmaker in India, saw its domestic sales inch up marginally over the same month the previous year, while HMIL’s domestic sales rose marginally - by 1% year-on-year.

Related Articles

During April, MSIL sold 140,448 cars in India. The number was marginally higher than the 139,519 units it had sold in April 2023. Among the categories, sports utility vehicles (SUVs) recorded strong sales growth. During April 2024, MSIL sold 56,553 SUVs, in comparison to 36,754 units in the same month previous year.

Sales of its mini and compact cars, however, declined year-on-year. The mini segment, comprised of models like Alto and S-Presso, continues to record a decline. In April, it sold 11,519 mini cars, compared to 14.110 units last year. While compact segment, comprised of popular models like Baleno, Swift, Dzire, and WagonR, recorded 24% plunge in domestic sales - from 74,935 units in April 2023 to 56,953 units in the last month.

HMIL today said that its domestic sales in April stood at 50,201 units - 1% higher than the 49,701 units it sold during the same month previous year.

For both the automakers, however, a major surge in exports lifted their overall sales numbers. While, MSIL’s exports surged 30.5% to 22,160 units, over 16,971 units. HMIL exported 13,500 cars from India. The number was 58.8% higher than the 8,500 cars it had exported in April 2023.

As a result, MSIL’s overall sales figure grew 4.7% to 168,098 units from 160,529 units, while HMIL’s total sales during the month grew 9.5% over April 2023 as its exports jumped significantly.

Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, HMIL, said: "In April 2024, Hyundai Motor India achieved the fourth consecutive month of 50,000 plus units in domestic sales during CY 24. Driven by models like the CRETA, VENUE and EXTER, SUVs continued to be a growth driver contributing 67% of HMI domestic sales.”

HMIL presently operates a network of 1,366 sales points and 1,551 service centres across the country.