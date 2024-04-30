Hyundai Motor plans hybrid cars in India; aims to launch first one in 2026

Hyundai Motor Group reportedly plans to launch its first hybrid car in India as early as 2026 as it looks to move beyond electric vehicles and boost its presence in the country. The group is reportedly evaluating a hybrid sport-utility vehicle the size of mid-sized Creta SUV in India.

Hyundai is India’s second-largest carmaker. Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp, both of which are housed by the group, are targeting the launch of hybrid SUVs in 2026 or 2027. Their EV plans are also on track, according to a report in Reuters.

The automaker is "committed to a future of electrified mobility and will optimise product strategies for each market", it told the news agency.

The pivot to hybrids comes as Hyundai is seeing a surge in the sales of technology in India, its third biggest revenue generator after South Korea and the United States. Hyundai is now looking to shift away from its initial strategy of focussing only on battery electric vehicles.

Currently Hyundai and Kia only sell petrol and diesel cars, as well as imported EVs such as IONIQ 5 and EV6 respectively. They are also working to launch their first India-made EVs in 2025.

However, due to obstacles such as high pricing and inadequate charging infrastructure, EV has been slow to pick up, leading the company to turn to hybrid technology as an interim strategy.

A source told the news agency Hyundai that already has the hybrid technology in other markets, has begun working on tailoring that technology for cars in India.

Hyundai is also planning a $3-billion IPO amid a scaling back of production in China, and selling of its two Russian plants.

(With Reuters inputs)