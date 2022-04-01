Maruti Suzuki sales grow 2% at 1,70,395 units in March

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday reported an increase of 2 per cent in its total sales to 1,70,395 units in March.

Its domestic sales have declined more than 8 per cent to 1,33,861 vehicles compared to 1,46,203 cars sold in March 2021.

"The shortage of electronic components had some impact on the production of vehicles in FY 2021-22. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact. As the supply situation of electronic components continues to be unpredictable, it might have some impact on the production volume in FY 2022-23 as well," the automaker said in a statement.

The company had sold 1,67,014 units in March 2021.

For the full financial year 2021-22, the company posted a total sales of 16,52,653 units, a growth of 13 per cent over 2020-21. While there is 3 per cent uptick in Maruti’s domestic sales at 13,31,558 cars compared to FY2021 domestic sales of 12,93,840 cars.

Total sales include domestic sales of 13,65,370 units, sales to other OEMs of 48,907 units and highest ever exports of 2,38,376 units.

Last month, sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, fell to 15,491 units against 24,653 in the same month last year.

Similarly, sales in the compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, increased marginally to 82,314 units as against 82,201 cars in March 2021. Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz increased to 1,834 units compared to 1,628 units in March 2021. Vehicle sales including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, declined to 25,001 units from 26,174 vehicles in the year-ago month.

Further, exports increased to 26,496 units against 11,597 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.