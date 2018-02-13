Max Bupa launches digitally enabled health insurance plan

Max Bupa Health Insurance has launched Go Active plan, which works as a digitally enabled wellness ecosystem through a single app or web interface. The company has tied up with Practo, Goqii and 1mg for offering additional benefits to its customers under the plan.

The GoActive has been designed to give customers 360 degree coverage for their daily health needs, including inpatient hospitalisation and on-the-go access to OPD, diagnostics, personalised health coaching, second medical opinion, behavioral counseling.

The insurer will be entitled for up to 10 cashless or reimbursable OPD consultations with doctors on the Practo's network, whereas 1mg will facilitate health checks and diagnostics. The insurance plan also includes year-long subscription to Goqii coaching service.

On the basis of health score, the policy holder will be entitled for a premium discount of up to 20 per cent at the time of renewal. Ashish Mehrotra, MD and CEO, Max Bupa, said, "With one in five Indians being plagued by lifestyle diseases, health insurance is not an option anymore. Over 60 per cent of healthcare expenses in the country are still out of pocket and self-funded by customers. Our aim with the GoActive Health Insurance Plan is to bridge this gap and bring more people into the ambit of health insurance."

Max Bupa's GoActive plan is available in individual and family floater (covers a family of six with two adults and up to four children) options. The base sum insured under the plan ranges from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.