Medical emergency platform StanPlus appoints Ex-Fortis top executive Shalabh Dang as Chief Revenue Officer

Medical emergency response platform StanPlus has announced the appointment of Shalabh Dang as its Chief Revenue Officer. In his new role, Dang will be responsible for driving and implementing strategic partnerships with hospitals, corporates, and other channels to boost revenue growth.

Shalabh Dang holds over two and a half decades of cross-domain experience. In his previous role, he was leading the international and domestic sales and collections at Fortis Healthcare as their Group Sales Head. He has also worked with leading companies like Philips, Vodafone, and TATA Teleservices, amongst others.

Prabhdeep Singh, Founder & CEO, StanPlus, said, "With his extensive experience and expertise in the consumer durables, telecom, and healthcare industries, we are embarking on our journey of becoming a consumer healthcare brand. There is an urgent need for a top-of-the-mind 911-like brand in the emergency space in India. With Shalabh coming in, StanPlus will be transforming into an accessible and comprehensive medical assistance platform”

Further, Gurjit Singh, Chief Operating Officer and Founding Member at StanPlus, said the company is fortunate to have an experienced leader like Dang joining who will add a lot of value towards growth to StanPlus and support in achieving the StanPlus mission of saving lives.

"I am excited to be a part of a team that is building a robust model of medical assistance based on the principles of speed, reliability and empathy. With this new role, I envision to increase StanPlus’ visibility across India so that lives can be saved during the golden hour of medical emergencies," Dang said in a statement.

Dang has been rewarded with the Top 100 Global Healthcare Leader Award, Dubai in the year 2019 by IFAH

StanPlus has raised $22.6 million so far from investors like HealthQuad, Kalaari Capital and HealthX Capital Singapore amongst others.

