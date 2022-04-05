Meesho integrates grocery services with main app, rebrands Farmiso to 'Superstore'

Social commerce unicorn Meesho has announced that it will integrate its grocery business with its core application. The company said that the integration with the core application will happen by the first week of May, 2022. It is also planning to scale its grocery offerings to 12 states by the end of 2022.

The company has also rebranded Farmiso to Meesho Superstore, representing its continued focus to fulfill consumer demand for daily essentials in Tier 2+ markets, as per an official statement.

The announcement comes at a time when the online grocery market is witnessing intense competition with quick commerce penetrating into the sector.

Meesho Superstore currently provides 500 products across categories like fresh fruits, fresh vegetables, groceries, home care and packaged food among others. The integration will now provide the company’s 100 million+ Meesho users access to over 87 million active product listings across 36+ categories on a single platform.

“As more users from Tier 2+ regions get comfortable with the idea of shopping online, the demand for online grocery continues to grow. We are thrilled to integrate Meesho Superstore with our core app. What started as a pilot in Karnataka is now seeing positive traction across 6 states. Driven by our user-first mindset, the integration will provide millions of Meesho users a unified shopping experience, while giving us an opportunity to drive stronger synergies across areas such as customer acquisition, technology & product and talent,” Vidit Aatrey, founder and CEO, Meesho said.

Meesho launched a pilot in Karnataka to make online grocery shopping affordable for first-time users. In less than 9 months, it has scaled its grocery offering to 6 states like Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

