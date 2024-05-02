Meet Rishad Kaikhushru Naoroji, the low-profile Godrej who gave away his group shares to relatives

Amid the buzz over Godrej Group rejig, Rishad Kaikhushru Naoroji, a low-profile member of India's 127-year-old business house, has reportedly decided to gift most of his shares in group firms to his nephews and nieces.

A wildlife enthusiast, Rishad is the cousin of Adi, Nadir and Jamshyd Godrej, and Smita Godrej Crishna. Apart from owning shares in Godrej Agrovet, Godrej Consumer, Godrej Properties and Godrej Industries, worth nearly Rs 7,000 crore, the reclusive billionaire also has stakes in unlisted firms across the group. The 72-year-old has never been involved in the day-to-day business.

Forbes estimates Rishad's net worth at around $3.8 billion. The son of Kaikhushru and Dosabai, Rishad, is an avid conservationist who has founded the Raptor Research and Conservation Foundation that focuses on Asian birds of prey.

Rishad has in the past described himself as an atheist and is unmarried. His shares, according to a Mint report, will be transferred to the family in line with their holdings post the rejig.



BT could not independently verify the report.

The founding family of Godrej Group, which spans from soaps and home appliances to real estate, reached an agreement this week to split the conglomerate, with Adi Godrej and his brother Nadir keeping Godrej Industries that has five listed firms, while cousins Jamshyd and Smita getting unlisted Godrej & Boyce and its affiliates as well as a land bank, including prime property in Mumbai.

The group has been split between two branches of the founding family, with Adi Godrej (82) and his brother Nadir (73) on one side and their cousins Jamshyd Godrej (75) and Smita Godrej Crishna (74) on the other, according to a statement issued by the group.

Godrej Enterprises Group -- comprising Godrej & Boyce and its affiliates that have a presence across multiple industries spanning aerospace and aviation to defence, furniture and IT software -- will be controlled by Jamshyd Godrej as chairperson and managing director. His sister Smita's daughter Nyrika Holkar, 42, will be the executive director.

Their families will control this arm that also will hold the land bank, including 3,400 acres of prime land in Mumbai.

Godrej Industries Group -- which includes Godrej Industries, Godrej Consumer Products, Godrej Properties, Godrej Agrovet and Astec Lifesciences -- will have Nadir Godrej as chairperson and will be controlled by Adi, Nadir and their immediate families. Pirojsha Godrej, 42, son of Adi, will be the executive vice chairperson of GIG and will succeed Nadir as the chairperson in August 2026, the statement said.