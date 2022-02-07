Meet Sukla Mistry, first woman director on IOC board

Country’s largest oil marketing company Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has appointed 58-year-old Sukla Mistry as the director of refineries. She is also the first woman director on the IOC board.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) confirmed Mistry’s appointment in a tweet on its official handle. “Indian Oil welcomes Ms Sukla Mistry as Director (Refineries), the first woman Director on Indian Oil Board. With a rich experience of over 35 years in refining and petrochemicals, Ms Mistry takes over the reins of the refining business and operations of India’s largest refiner,” IOC tweeted.

#IndianOil welcomes Ms Sukla Mistry as Director (Refineries), the first woman Director on IndianOil Board. With a rich experience of over 35 years in refining & petrochemicals, Ms Mistry takes over the reins of the refining business and operations of India’s largest refiner. pic.twitter.com/xiX6tK5ULu — Indian Oil Corp Ltd (@IndianOilcl) February 7, 2022

The newly appointed IOC director is also a nominee director of Indian Oil on the Board of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited, Ratnagiri Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited and IHB Limited. Prior to her appointment as the Director (Refineries), she was heading IOC’s Barauni Refinery in Bihar where she played an important role in rolling out BS-6 grade fuels and ethanol blended MS. Mistry has an experience of over 35 years in the areas of refining and petrochemicals.



She has worked at IOC’s refineries at Barauni, Digboi, Haldia and Panipat as well as at the Refineries Headquarters. Mistry has execution-related experience in various greenfield and brownfield projects in refineries.

Petrofed Best Woman Executive Award (2009), Petrotech Ojaswini Award (2016), SCOPE Award for Outstanding Woman Manager (2016-17) and ET Prime Women Manufacturing and Operational Leadership Award (2021) are some of the awards Mistry has been honoured with.

