Meet Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, JNU's first woman Vice-Chancellor

Professor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, who is presently the Vice-Chancellor of Savitribai Phule University, has been appointed as the first woman vice-chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University.

She will succeed Professor M Jagdesh Kumar. "It gives me pleasure to inform that Professor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit from the Department of Politics and Public Administration, Savitribai Phule Pune University, has been appointed as the next vice-chancellor of JNU.

Professor Pandit is the first woman vice-chancellor of JNU," he said, India Today reported. Meanwhile, Kumar has been appointed as the new chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Professor Pandit was born in St Petersberg, Russia (USSR), on July 15, 1962, and has been in the teaching field since 1988.

She has been working in the research field since 1985. Professor Pandit has been renowned organisations, such as the Indian Association of American Studies, the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute, the American Studies Research Institute, Hyderabad, the Indian Secular Society, the All India Political Science Association, etc.

She has also penned books like 'Restructuring Environmental governance in Asia-Ethics and Policy' 2003 and 'Parliament and Foreign Policy in India' (1990).