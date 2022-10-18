Microsoft lays off near 1,000 employees in teams across countries: Report

Tech behemoth Microsoft has gone through a third round of downsizing since July this year. Laid off employees took to twitter to break the news to the world.

KC Lemson, formerly a group product manager took to Twitter to express her discontentment on the same.

Welp, who’s got two thumbs and just got laid off from Microsoft this morning?



2022 has been quite a year. pic.twitter.com/JfsbwKvKfV — KC Lemson (@kclemson) October 18, 2022

The company said in a statement, “Today we had a small number of role eliminations. Like all corporations, we consider our enterprise priorities frequently, and make structural changes accordingly."

They further added, “We will proceed to take a position in our enterprise and rent in key areas in the year forward.”

As per US news website Axios, Microsoft has fired almost 1,000 employees. The report also noted that employees across several levels and teams around the world were handed pink slips.

According to the report, this step is in line with large tech companies cutting jobs after slowing down hiring.

It is worth noting that this recent round of layoffs come amid slowdown in the global markets, fears of recession, and a funding winter.

Interestingly, Microsoft is not the only tech giant going through downsizing rounds. Meta, the parent company of social media platform Facebook is also trying to reduce costs by letting go of roughly 12,000 people, as per reports on discussion forum Blind.

A Meta employee said, "This 15 per cent are likely to be put on a performance improvement plan (PIP) and then fired."

