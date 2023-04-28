'Might set up a centre of excellence for AI': Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said that artificial intelligence is something every company has to take seriously and that the conglomerate might set up a centre of excellence for AI.

"AI will be a disruptor. It will be a disruptor and it is real. It has implications on jobs and on skills that are required for the future," he said during a candid interaction with Business Today magazine’s editor Sourav Majumdar at the BT Mindrush & BT Best CEOs Awards event in Mumbai on Wednesday.

"We might set up a centre of excellence for the group. We are already putting the framework in the place."

"We will put a lot of hero projects across the Group on AI and machine learning. The good thing is that we have got people who are open and not resistant to change. We have got a lot of talent that needs to be reskilled. We also have people who have the capability," he added.

Chandrasekaran said that government must come out with a framework on the regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) that are at par with the global standards.

N. Chandrasekaran talks about new sectors that Tata Motors might be venturing into. He said, "We are scaling up, opting for omnichannel marketing and adopting precision manufacturing, we will move towards assembly, packaging and designing"



"AI has got a huge regulatory issue because different governments have started reacting differently. We have got to take the lead and come out with some kind of a regulatory framework. AI has lots of implications," he said.

Chandrasekaran also mentioned that there is going to be a huge impact of AI in the future and every company, whether it is B2B or B2C, will have to transform accordingly.