M&M becomes 2nd largest automaker for the third consecutive month in April; Tata Motors, and Hyundai India trail

Mahindra & Mahindra, the country’s largest sports utility (SUV) manufacturer, has become the second-largest automaker for the third consecutive month in April. The company witnessed a 28% year-on-year increase in total sales to 52,330 units in the domestic market and 54,860 vehicles overall, including exports.

“Building on the strong momentum of last year's performance, we began the year on a strong note in April by achieving SUV sales of 52330 units, a growth of 28% and total vehicle sales of 84170 units, a 19% growth over the same month last year. These numbers indicate the strength of our portfolio and customer offerings,” says Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd.

In contrast, Tata Motors witnessed a 5% YoY decline to 45,532 units as against 47,983 units in the same period last year. In the domestic market, the manufacturer of Nexon witnessed a 6% year-on-year decline to 45,199 units as against 47,883 units in the same period last year.

Hyundai Motor India, which has been feeling the heat of the competition lately, witnessed an 8.9% year-on-year decline to 44,374 units in the domestic market. Both Tata Motors and Hyundai Motor India were behind Mahindra & Mahindra by approximately 7,000 and 8,000 units, respectively.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki India Limited witnessed a 6.96% YoY surge to 1,79,791 units in April this year, as against 168,089 units in the same period last year.