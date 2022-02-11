Mobile retailers' association asks Samsung to take back offers put up on website

Mobile retail body, All India Mobile Retailers Association, has asked Samsung to take back an offer it has put up on its website. The offer on its site allows customers to pre-reserve the Galaxy S22 series for Rs 1,999 and also avail themselves of exclusive benefits. The retailer body expressed that through such offers they felt "cheated and ignored."

“We the retailers who had supported you for the last 15 years, marketing of your brand by promoting your products on our outlets had been ignored by not authorising us. We know that you will authorise us later after getting all the cream and will build pressure to do numbers for pre-booking. We the retailers are now feeling cheated and ignored by this kind of regular activity of your company (sic),” said the body in a statement.

It urged the company to rethink and take necessary action to save the retail fraternity.

@SamsungIndia @SamsungMobile Intentionally diverting customers to Samsung Estore is a breach of trust with Offline retail partners & customers; we urge the immediate removal of the Pre Reserve Offer from your website or extend the same to the retail as well @CCI_India @DPIITGoI pic.twitter.com/i8W4utU9Wp — ALL INDIA MOBILE RETAILERS ASSOCIATION (@AimraIndia) February 11, 2022

The offer window started on February 9 from 9:30 pm. The pre-reserve option is available exclusively on the Samsung website. One needs to pay Rs 1,999 to avail themselves of the benefits.

Benefits of pre-reserving the VIP pass include being the first customers to bag the all-new Galaxy S22 Flagship smartphone, reducing the payable cost by Rs 1,999, eligibility for a free Galaxy Smart Tag.

Cash-on-delivery is not allowed for the Galaxy S22 Pre-reserve VIP Pass.

