Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022: Everything launched at the event 

Samsung kicked off the year with the Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday evening. The event saw the launch of the company’s new flagship smartphone - the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, along with the Samsung Galaxy S22, and the Samsung Galaxy S22+. And that’s not all, Samsung also launched the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series with the kind of features they support, particularly the inclusion of the S-Pen in the Galaxy S22 Ultra, is the company’s way of bringing the curtains down on the Note series for good.

Samsung Galaxy S22

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series devices are powered by the latest chipsets and feature AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rates. The vanilla Samsung Galaxy S22 has a 6.1-inch screen protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+, while the chassis is protected by Armor Aluminium. The screen features the company’s Eye Comfort Shield for blue light control and the device is powered by an octa-core 4nm SoC paired with 8GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 has a 50MP primary Dual Pixel wide-angle shooter on the back along with a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and optical image stabilisation. There is a 10MP camera on the front for selfies.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 offers up to 256GB of onboard storage, and connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, barometer, geomagnetic, gyroscope, hall, along with a proximity sensor. The device has a 3,700mAh battery that supports fast charging at 25W and 15W wireless charging. It also supports Wireless PowerShare for reverse wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S22+

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with support for Samsung's Eye Comfort Shield. Under the hood, the Galaxy S22+ is also powered by an octa-core 4nm SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

On the camera front, the device has a similar camera setup, on the back and the front, like the Samsung Galaxy S22.

Like the Samsung Galaxy S22, the Samsung Galaxy S22+ offers the same onboard storage and the same connectivity options. It has a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support, 15W wireless charging support, and Wireless PowerShare for reverse wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung’s first flagship of 2022, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, is the company’s first S series device to feature an S-Pen. The S-Pen on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is housed in the phone chassis and the company promises a 70 per cent lower latency on this.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has a quad rear camera setup with a 108MP wide-angle camera, a 12MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera. There is a 40MP camera on the front for selfies. The camera on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra supports Space Zoom, like its predecessor, with 10x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom with AI Super Resolution technology.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be sold in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options and there is a 5,000mAh battery under the hood with support for fast charging at 45W, and supports wireless charging at 15W along with Wireless PowerShare for reverse wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra prices

Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S22+ will be available in 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB storage options.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available in 8GB/128GB, 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 12GB/ 1TB storage options.

Galaxy S22 pricing starts at $799 (Rs 59,900 approx) and the Galaxy S22 Plus is priced at $999 (Rs 74,800 approx). Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra pricing starts at $1,199 (Rs 89,700 approx). According to Samsung, the Galaxy S22 series smartphones will be available from February 25. The company is yet to reveal its India prices.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8+ have been launched as successors to the company's Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+. However, Samsung has introduced the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra as well this year. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series comes with optional 5G connectivity, and both the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra come bundled with an improved S Pen.



The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 price begins at $699.99 (Rs 52,400 approx), while the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ prices start from $899.99 (Rs 67,300 approx) and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra price starts at $1,099.99 (Rs 82,300 approx).

Samsung said that the Galaxy Tab S8 series will go on pre-orders starting Wednesday, February 9, and its sale will begin in select markets including the US, Europe, and South Korea from February 25 onwards.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ will be available in the base 8GB/128GB storage variant as well as the 12GB/256GB option. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will come in 8GB/128GB, 12GB/256GB, and a 16GB/512GB model.

Details about the India price and availability are yet to be announced.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 features an 11-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) LTPS TFT display with 276ppi of pixel density and up to 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there is a 4nm octa-core SoC, which might be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 has a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13MP primary sensor, along with a 6MP ultra-wide shooter and an LED flash. There is a 12MP camera on the front.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage that supports expansion through a microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options on the tab include 5G and 4G LTE (optional), Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a hall sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 features quad stereo speakers backed by AKG and Dolby Atmos. The tablet also includes an upgraded DeX mode and can also be used as a second monitor with a touchscreen.

There is an 8,000mAh battery under the hood with support for Super Fast Charging 2.0 (up to 45W).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ has a 12.4-inch WQXGA+ (2,800x1,752 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 266ppi pixel density up to 120Hz refresh rate. It has the same dual rear camera setup as the Galaxy Tab S8, with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 6-megapixel ultra-wide shooter along with an LED flash and a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 5G and 4G LTE (optional) as well as Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a hall sensor. The Galaxy Tab S8+ has a 10,090mAh battery with Super Fast Charging 2.0 (up to 45W).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra features a larger 14.6-inch WQXGA+ (2,960x1,848 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 240ppi of pixel density and up to 120Hz refresh rate and it includes the same 4nm octa-core SoC as the two tabs, along with up to 16GB of RAM.

It has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13MP primary sensor and a 6MP ultra-wide shooter along with an LED flash. There is a dual camera setup on the front that includes 12MP wide and ultra-wide shooters and the camera setup is available on a display notch.

There is 512GB of internal storage support on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra along with an expansion option via microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options and onboard sensors on this tab are the same as the other two tabs.