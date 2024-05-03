More women take up leadership positions in 2023, but male-female pay parity continues to exist

When more women are empowered to lead in different segments of society, everyone benefits. Studies have reflected that women leaders help increase productivity, enhance collaboration, inspire organisational dedication and improve fairness in the systems.

In the last five years, the chances of women taking up and receiving leadership roles have gone up phenomenally. Women Leadership report by AIMA-KPMG has revealed the data of one of its surveys which states that women in around 83 percent of the total organisations surveyed had more leadership positions in 2024 in comparison to the last five years. Moreover, 49 percent of these organisations also saw a decrease in the drop our rates of women in leadership positions.

Despite these improvements, the report highlights disparities in pay parity among women leaders, with only 50% enjoying equal pay with their male colleagues. More than a quarter of women believe they are paid less than men in similar roles. Some even lack sufficient information to know their pay status accurately.

The report, which assesses the representation of women in leadership roles across various industries in India, offers insights into corporate practices aimed at fostering women leaders. It delves into the current status of women in leadership, their aspirations, barriers they face, leadership training opportunities, and available leadership roles.

Talking about the report, AIMA President, Mr Nikhil Sawhney, said, “We at AIMA believe that the findings of this study will serve as a valuable resource for organizations, policymakers, and aspiring women leaders alike. It provides a roadmap for fostering a more inclusive environment where women can thrive and contribute their leadership abilities to the betterment of Indian businesses and society.”

The CEO of KPMG in India, Mr. Yezdi Nagporewalla, stated that organisations can enable women leaders to realise their full potential by putting in place specialised leadership development programs, encouraging relationships of sponsorship and mentorship, offering venues for networking and visibility, and encouraging a culture of ongoing learning.



According to several studies and reports, female leaders showcase more transformational leadership styles. Compared to males, they are more likely to embody the organisation's best qualities and encourage others to support its objective, according to research findings.