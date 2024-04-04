'Most of you have not experienced hunger...': Narayana Murthy says he starved for 120 hrs while hitchiking in Europe

Speaking at a UN session, Infosys Founder N R Narayana Murthy said he “experienced hunger” for 120 hours non-stop when he was hitchhiking in Europe 50 years ago. Murthy, 77, was addressing a special event 'Achievements in Food Security: India's Strides Towards Sustainable Development Goals'.

“Most of you have not experienced hunger. I have,” Murthy said while addressing an audience of UN diplomats, officials, academia, civil society organisations and members of the Indian diaspora during the event.

He said that 50 years ago, “I experienced hunger for 120 hours non-stop when I was hitchhiking in Europe and at a place called Nish, a border town between Bulgaria and what was then Yugoslavia and today Serbia.”

“Most Indians here and I have received good quality and highly subsidised education from the Indian government. Therefore, as civilised people, we must show gratitude to our nation and help the future generation of these helpless, poor children to get (a) good education," he said.

Murthy detailed the work done by Akshaya Patra, adding that success is bringing a smile to the face of helpless people.

"Akshaya Patra is hugely successful by that count. If our poor children lose hope and faith in our society, they will turn to violence and destroy all the good that India has achieved and is hoping to achieve.”

The Infosys founder emphasised that India has been making good economic progress due to the success of the government’s economic policies, vision and the hard work of Indian entrepreneurs and citizens as well as the foreign direct investment from multinationals.

He noted that the government of India runs the world's largest food security programme, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), which benefits over 800 million people.

As part of it, the school feeding programme PM POSHAN (Poshan Shakti Nirman) scheme directly benefits over 118 million children.

"Akshaya Patra is a proud addition and a proud partner of this fantastic initiative of the Government of India," Murthy said.

“Poverty is not unique to India. It is there in every society. Akshaya Patra makes the future of India safe by bringing inclusivity to the country's growth and making the poor people enthusiastic partners in our quest towards prosperity," Murthy added.

He stressed that Akshaya Patra is a worthy example of a " successful public-private partnership” and it “very importantly rises above religion, region and caste.” Murthy said he is "very impressed" that Akshaya Patra has used technology in a big way to ensure that food is clean and delivered hot and dust-free.