'Infosys a democracy': Biggest regret and proudest moment of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy

In a captivating session at the India Today Conclave 2024, the co-founder and Chairman Emeritus of Infosys, N.R. Narayana Murthy, delved into the remarkable journey of the tech giant, reminiscing on pivotal moments and choices that shaped its trajectory.

Addressing the audience, Murthy reflected on regrets, stating, "I don't know if I have any regrets, because right from day one, we operated as an enlightened democracy. There were certain highly daring things that we didn't do. We could have done them if we didn't operate like a true democracy. So to some extent, maybe our growth was somewhat less than what we could have achieved. It's not a regret, but it's one."

Amidst contemplation, Murthy highlighted a moment of immense pride for Infosys, recalling the historic day when the company became the first Indian entity to be listed on NASDAQ. He expressed, "Proudest moment is really when I sat in front of those scorching lights on a high stool in NASDAQ when we became the first Indian company to be listed on NASDAQ. I think that was in some sense we were doing something that had not been done at by an Indian company.”

The session, titled "Modern Love: The Fascinating Journey of the Infosys Couple," provided a rare insight into the entrepreneurial spirit and values that underpin one of India's most iconic IT firms. Murthy's reflections offered attendees a glimpse into the ethos of innovation, integrity, and ambition that continues to define Infosys.