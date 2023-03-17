‘Moving to Mumbai more difficult than becoming TCS CEO’: New CEO designate K Krithivasan

While it is an exciting moment for Tata Consultancy Services’ new CEO designate, K Krithivasan, after he assumed veteran Rajesh Gopinathan’s role, he believes there is a challenge tougher still, waiting ahead – moving to Mumbai.

In an interaction with the media on Friday, Krithivasan was asked if moving to Mumbai or becoming the CEO of TCS is a bigger challenge. Krithivasan is currently based in Chennai.

“Moving to Mumbai. Leaving Chennai is a tough decision. People who are in the call should know,” said the new CEO in jest, laughing at the question.

TCS, in an announcement on Thursday, said that K Krithivasan has been appointed as the CEO designate with effect from March 16, 2023. "Krithivasan will go through a transition with Rajesh Gopinathan and will be appointed as the Managing Director & CEO in the next financial year," said TCS in a statement.

Krithivasan, spoke about his strategy in the interaction. He said that he joined the company many years ago and enjoyed every moment in the 35 years he has been there. He said it will be a continuation of what he does and not change the strategy. Krithivasan said that it is not like companies change strategy every time the CEO changes.

“We have a core set of beliefs and values – focussing on our employees and focussing on our customers. It is the most important engine that drives our growth,” he said, adding that every time there is a change in the market, it gives them new opportunities.

Krithivasan added TCS would continue to run on its core principles and fine-tuning them.

