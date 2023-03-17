'Transition will not be dramatic': Outgoing TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan speaks about new leadership under K Krithivasan

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced that current CEO Rajesh Gopinathan would be moving on from his current role and would be replaced by K Krithivasan. Both leaders addressed a press conference on Friday.

1. Gopinathan introduced Krithivasan and spoke about why he chose to step down from his position. He said, "We bounced back from pandemic lows and also had steady growth in past nine months. So the question for me was if not now then when?"

2. The current CEO was also asked when he broke the news to Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran. He said, "I pulled the trigger last week, but I had been thinking about it for sometime now."

3. "I plan on taking some downtime now, want to spend some time with my family," Gopinathan spoke about what he would do next.

4. "I have never created my resume after college, TCS has been integral to who I am and TCS will be an integral part of my life in the future too," the outgoing CEO said.

5. "Will focus on employees, will focus on customers," Krithivasan spoke about his priorities as he takes over position of TCS CEO.

(The story will be updated soon)