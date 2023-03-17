Mukesh Ambani’s execution, skills, and compassion is inspiring: RPSG Group Chairman Sanjiv Goenka

RPSG Group's Chairman Sanjiv Goenka revealed that he is inspired by Mukesh Ambani. While speaking at India Today Conclave Goenka said that Amabani’s execution, skills, and compassion inspires him.

Goenka said, "Out of the old and new economy, I think the entrepreneur that inspires me the most is Mukesh Ambani. His execution, his skills, his vision, his compassion, all of these things are extremely inspiring."

The Chairman of the RPSG group also said that the group's pivot to FMCG was extremely challenging.

"We did not move to FMCG on a whim, McKinsey suggested us to tap into the FMCG space. There was a need for someone who can provide guilt free snacks for consumers. The transition was extremely challenging," Goenka said.

He also speaks about Saregama's Caravan and jokes about not being as melodious as Vedanta's Anil Aggarwal.

"I do love listening to the music but I can not sing, I am not as melodious as Anil Agarwal," he said.

