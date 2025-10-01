Mukesh Ambani No.1 again, India now has 350+ billionaires worth ₹167 lakh cr: Hurun Rich List

Mukesh Ambani and family have reclaimed the title of India’s richest, with a staggering net worth of ₹9.55 lakh crore, according to the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025. Close behind is Gautam Adani and family, with ₹8.15 lakh crore, while Roshni Nadar Malhotra made history as India’s richest woman, entering the top three for the first time.

Released by M3M India in collaboration with the Hurun Research Institute, the 14th edition of the list marks a significant shift in India’s wealth map. Roshni Nadar Malhotra and family hold wealth worth ₹2.84 lakh crore, making her the highest-ranked woman ever on the list.

The surge of new billionaires continues at a blistering pace, with over 350 billionaires now in India—a sixfold increase since the list's inception 13 years ago. Their collective wealth stands at ₹167 lakh crore, nearly half of India’s GDP.

Youth and new industries are making a mark. Aravind Srinivas, 31, co-founder of Perplexity, is now India’s youngest billionaire, valued at ₹21,190 crore. Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood’s “Badshah,” has also made his debut on the billionaire list with a fortune of ₹12,490 crore.

The biggest wealth gainer of the year? Niraj Bajaj and family, who added ₹69,875 crore, bringing their net worth to ₹2.33 lakh crore.

Mumbai continues to be the billionaire capital, with 451 individuals on the list, followed by Delhi (223) and Bengaluru (116). Sector-wise, pharmaceuticals lead (137 entrants), followed by industrial products (132) and chemicals/petrochemicals (125).

The report highlights an encouraging shift toward self-made wealth—66% of the entrants built fortunes independently, while 74% of newcomers are first-generation entrepreneurs. The rise of women is another defining trend, with 101 women on the list, including 26 dollar billionaires.

“Inspiring to see new entrants reshaping India’s wealth landscape,” the report noted—underscoring how India’s economic engine is being powered by young innovators, sectoral diversity, and expanding access to capital.