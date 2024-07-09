Mukesh Ambani to challenge Decathlon in its own backyard? Report claims Reliance has a plan

Reliance Retail is reportedly gearing up to challenge French retailer Decathlon with a new sports format, targeting the booming athleisure market post-COVID-19.

The company plans to lease 8,000-10,000 sq ft spaces in prime locations across top cities for the yet-to-be-named brand, claimed an Economic Times report. BT could not independently verify the report, which claimed the Ambani firm wanted to emulate Decathlon’s successful model.

Related Articles

Decathlon, which made its India debut in 2009, saw its revenue jump to ₹3,955 crore in FY23 from ₹2,936 crore in FY22 and ₹2,079 crore in FY21.

Leading sports brands such as Puma, Adidas, Skechers, and Asics have also seen significant growth, collectively earning ₹11,617 crore in FY23, up from ₹5,022 crore two years ago. At an event in India in March, Steve Dykes, Decathlon’s Chief Retail and Countries Officer, emphasized the country's importance, calling it a "priority market" with potential to rank among the company's top five markets globally.

Decathlon plans to maintain a steady pace of opening ten stores per year, varying in size to suit local preferences. "In India, each city is unique, so we tailor our offerings accordingly," Dykes explained.

Decathlon is also boosting its online presence to strengthen its digital footprint in India. Their strategy includes smaller satellite stores supporting larger outlets, ensuring a broad and flexible market reach.

The development comes amid reports that Reliance Retail is also bringing Chinese fast-fashion label Shein to the country in the coming weeks. Founded in 2008 by Chris Xu, Shein is a globally recognized brand that was banned in India in 2020 amid a crackdown on Chinese apps during rising border tensions. If it happens, it will be Shein’s return to the Indian market after a four-year hiatus.