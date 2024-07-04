Reliance Jio prepaid recharge: These plans will no longer offer unlimited 5G

Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea have announced changes to their prepaid plans. All three telcos have increased their data plan prices by around 25 per cent. The availability of unlimited 5G data is now conditional, with only select plans continuing to offer this benefit.
Unlimited 5G data will now be available exclusively on plans with 2GB or more data per day. Popular plans offering 1.5GB daily data will no longer include unlimited 5G access. Some older plans that offered unlimited 5G for 1.5GB/day data no longer provide that. Jio has also increased tariffs, such as the ₹666 unlimited plan with 84-day validity now costing ₹799.
Customers using 1.5GB daily data plans will need to switch to higher-tier plans to continue enjoying unlimited 5G data. This move is part of Jio’s strategy to enhance the ARPU from every customer. Telcos in India claim that increasing the ARPU will help expand the 5G network and ensure sustainable growth through technological advancements.
If you're looking for affordable Jio prepaid plans that include free unlimited 5G access after the recent price hike, here are some of the best options:
