Business Today
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge: These plans will no longer offer unlimited 5G

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge: These plans will no longer offer unlimited 5G

Reliance Jio has revised its prepaid plans, making unlimited 5G data available only on plans with 2GB or more data per day. Customers using 1.5GB daily data plans will need to switch to higher-tier plans for unlimited 5G access.

Reliance Jio announces special Republic Day annual recharge plans priced at Rs 2999. Reliance Jio announces special Republic Day annual recharge plans priced at Rs 2999.

Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea have announced changes to their prepaid plans. All three telcos have increased their data plan prices by around 25 per cent. The availability of unlimited 5G data is now conditional, with only select plans continuing to offer this benefit.

Unlimited 5G data will now be available exclusively on plans with 2GB or more data per day. Popular plans offering 1.5GB daily data will no longer include unlimited 5G access. Some older plans that offered unlimited 5G for 1.5GB/day data no longer provide that. Jio has also increased tariffs, such as the ₹666 unlimited plan with 84-day validity now costing ₹799.

Customers using 1.5GB daily data plans will need to switch to higher-tier plans to continue enjoying unlimited 5G data. This move is part of Jio’s strategy to enhance the ARPU from every customer. Telcos in India claim that increasing the ARPU will help expand the 5G network and ensure sustainable growth through technological advancements.

If you're looking for affordable Jio prepaid plans that include free unlimited 5G access after the recent price hike, here are some of the best options:

Rs 349 Plan

  • Validity: 28 days
  • Data: 2GB/day (56GB total)
  • Other Benefits: Unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day
  • 5G Access: Free unlimited 5G

Rs 399 Plan

  • Validity: 28 days
  • Data: 2.5GB/day (70GB total)
  • Other Benefits: Unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day
  • 5G Access: Free unlimited 5G

Rs 449 Plan

  • Validity: 28 days
  • Data: 3GB/day (84GB total)
  • Other Benefits: Unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day
  • 5G Access: Free unlimited 5G

Rs 629 Plan

  • Validity: 56 days
  • Data: 2GB/day (112GB total)
  • Other Benefits: Unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day
  • 5G Access: Free unlimited 5G

Rs 719 Plan

  • Validity: 70 days
  • Data: 2GB/day (140GB total)
  • Other Benefits: Unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day
  • 5G Access: Free unlimited 5G

Rs 749 Plan

  • Validity: 72 days
  • Data: 2GB/day + 20GB extra (164GB total)
  • Other Benefits: Unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day
  • 5G Access: Free unlimited 5G

Rs 859 Plan

  • Validity: 84 days
  • Data: 2GB/day (168GB total)
  • Other Benefits: Unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day
  • 5G Access: Free unlimited 5G

Rs 899 Plan

  • Validity: 90 days
  • Data: 2GB/day + 20GB extra (200GB total)
  • Other Benefits: Unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day
  • 5G Access: Free unlimited 5G

Rs 999 Plan

  • Validity: 98 days
  • Data: 2GB/day
  • Other Benefits: Unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day
  • 5G Access: Free unlimited 5G

Rs 1029 Plan

  • Validity: 84 days
  • Data: 2GB/day
  • Other Benefits: Unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day
  • 5G Access: Free unlimited 5G

Published on: Jul 04, 2024, 3:00 PM IST
