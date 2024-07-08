'JioBoycott' and 'BSNL Ki Ghar Wapsi' trends surge on X after price hike upsets Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vi customers

Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, the three biggest telcos in the country decided to hike the prices of their data plans simultaneously. The significant price hike has impacted India’s massive user base, which is upset with the higher costs. In response, many users on X (formerly Twitter) have started posting against the tariff hikes. Jio users have been complaining about the sudden change. The trend ‘JioBoycott’ has over 40,000 posts on X. Many users are also trying to promote BSNL as an alternative to the three telcos due to its lower prices, compared to all other providers.

Reliance Jio and Airtel have also removed ‘unlimited 5G’ from some of the more affordable plans. Mobile data users who were able to go through their daily data requirements using these plans are no longer able to do that, despite being on the same plan was before (just more expensive).

Parallel to the ‘JioBoycott’ trend, netizens are also running the ‘BSNLkigharwapsi’ trend, which shows a growing favourable sentiment for BSNL. This trend has over 45,000 posts on X. The state-owned telecom company has much more inexpensive plans compared to all three: Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea. The users on X seem to be willing to let go of 5G connectivity in order to make a move to BSNL.

The BSNL plan that provides 2GB data per day for a period of 30 days is priced at Rs 199 (UP West Circle). On the other hand, Airtel charges Rs 379 for 2GB data per day for a month and Reliance Jio charges Rs 349 for a validity of 28 days.

Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea have increased the prices of their prepaid and postpaid plans by up to Rs 600. The biggest price hike can be seen in the annual recharge plans of both Airtel and Jio. The plan that was pegged at Rs 2,999 has been increased to Rs 3,599.

The companies have claimed that the charges were necessary to maintain a healthy average revenue per user (ARPU). The new prices came into effect from July 3 for Airtel and Jio and from July 4th for Vodafone Idea. Airtel, in its statement regarding the price hike explained, “We believe that this level of ARPU will enable the substantial investments required in network technology and spectrum and offer a modest return on capital.”