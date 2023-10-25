Mukesh Ambani visits Gujarat's Dwarkadhish temple with son Anant Ambani; see video

Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday reached the Dwarkadhish Temple in Devbhumi Dwarka district and offered prayers. He was accompanied by his youngest son Anant Ambani during the visit. Anant is the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Foundation founder, Nita Ambani. He is engaged to Radhika Merchant and is scheduled to get married to her next year as per news reports.

#WATCH | Gujarat | Reliance Industries Chairman, Mukesh Ambani and his son Anant Ambani offered prayers at Dwarkadhish Temple in Devbhumi Dwarka district yesterday, on 24th October. pic.twitter.com/6efbOI2zNj — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2023

Ambani, who regularly visits temples and holy shrines across the country, offered prayers at the Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand earlier this month along with Anant Ambani's fiance Radhika Merchant. Ambani donated an amount of Rs 5 crore to the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC).

Last year during his visit to Badrinath, his would-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant accompanied him. His son Anant Ambani also accompanied him in 2022.

Anant Ambani was appointed a member of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee in 2019.

During the Indian Premier League, Ambani visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai along with his elder son Akash Ambani, daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta and grandson Prithvi Ambani.

In 2022, Mukesh Ambani also visited Kerala's Guruvayur Temple and donated Rs 1.51 crore to the temple's 'annadanam' fund. He also donated around Rs 1.50 crore when he visited the famous Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh.

Reliance-Disney deal

On Monday, Bloomberg News reported that Reliance Industries will soon finalise a multi-billion dollar deal with Walt Disney Co. to buy its India operations. The giant acquisition is expected to be declared by the companies next month. After the deal, Reliance is expected to hold a controlling stake in the Disney Star business, which has an estimated valuation of $10 billion. The American entertainment giant will hold minority stake in the business.

“Disney values the business at around $10 billion, as opposed to piecemeal transactions weighed earlier, the people said, asking not to be named because the discussions are private. Reliance views the assets at around $7 billion to $8 billion," sources told Bloomberg.

Earlier this year, Reliance also signed a multi-year pact to broadcast Warner Bros Discovery Inc.’s HBO shows in India, content that was previously with Disney.

He also bagged the deal to stream the Indian Premier League for $2.7 billion in 2022.

