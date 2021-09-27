Myntra strengthens supply-chain ahead of festive sale with 171 distribution centres

Ahead of its upcoming festive sale on October 3, Flipkart-backed e-commerce giant Myntra has made its supply chain network more robust with a fulfillment centre in Kolkata, 3 mother hubs at Bilaspur, Chennai and Kolkata, 12 satellite hubs and 171 distribution centres to enhance storage capacity and optimise deliveries.

The latest Myntra fulfillment centre at Kolkata measures 2 lakh square feet and is meant to store around 45 lakh items. The new fulfillment centre will create approximately 2,500 jobs. The new fulfillment facility serves as a hub for the eastern region with its mature fashion shopper base. With the new fulfillment centre at Kolkata, the e-commerce giant now has total 5 fulfillment centres including one each in Bengaluru, Bhiwandi, Bilaspur and Binola.

Two of these fulfillment centres are solar-enabled. Myntra now has total 30 mother hubs with the addition of three mother hubs at Bilaspur, Chennai and Kolkata. Since the previous edition of Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival sale, the Bengaluru-headquartered e-commerce behemoth increased the number of distribution centres to 1,330.

Fulfillment centres are specialised facilities wherein products are first received from sellers across the region and then processed and packaged. After this, the products go to mother hubs, which work as sortation centres for moving shipments to the distribution centres across the network.

“Our tech-pivoted fulfillment and distribution centres with their state-of-the-art infrastructure, play an important role to elevate the quality of service experience we are able to offer to our customers, on the back of optimised delivery timeline, especially during peak periods such as the festive season. With the expansion of our overall storage and processing facility, we are geared up to deliver a fulfilling festive shopping experience for our growing customer base,” Myntra CEO Amar Nagaram said on the expansion of Myntra’s supply chain network.

Also read: Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021: Check out sale date, offers, discounts

Also read: Amazon's 'Great Indian Festival' to begin on Oct 4; over 75,000 local shops to participate