Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021: Check out sale date, offers, discounts

E-commerce giant Flipkart has announced that its flagship Big Billion Days sale 2021 will begin from October 7 and last till October 12. The Walmart-backed online shopping firm offers lucrative discounts on products in categories like TVs and Appliances, Electronics and Accessories, Mobiles, Fashion, Beauty, Furniture, etc.

“Smartphones, tablets, TVs, washing machines- the list in endless when the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 is just around the corner. You can expect great discounts and offers across categories so that you can have your shopping wishlist completely fulfilled,” Flipkart’s website read. Besides the lucrative discounts offered under the Big Billion Days Sale, Flipkart will also offer discounts if purchases are made using debit and credit cards of partner banks. The e-commerce company will offer a minimum discount of Rs 1,000 on payments using cards.

DEALS ON MOBILE PHONES

This Flipkart sale is not only going to mark the launch of new smartphones but popular smartphones will also be available at discounted rates. Flipkart has revealed offers for Asus ROG Phone 3, Poco X3 Pro, Motorola Edge 20 and Infinix Hot 10s.

DISCOUNTS OFFERED ON MOTOROLA EDGE 20 AND POCO X3

Flipkart will sell 128GB variant of Motorola Edge 20 at Rs 29,999 versus its earlier price of Rs 34,999. Besides the Rs 5,000 discount, there are also bank special discounts. Flipkart also offers an exchange discount of up to Rs 15,000.

There is a whopping 20 per cent discount on POCO X3 Pro. During this sale, 128GB variant of the POCO smartphone will be available for Rs 18,999 versus its earlier price of Rs 23,999. There are also bank special discounts on the POCO X3 smartphone just like other smartphones.

DISCOUNTS OFFERED ON INFINIX HOT 10S AND ASUS ROG PHONE 3

During this sale, 64GB variant of Infinix Hot 10s will be available at a price of Rs 9,499 versus the listed price of Rs 10,999.

Here’s some good news for gaming enthusiasts as the Asus ROG Phone 3 will be available at a hugely discounted cost of Rs 34,999 versus its previous price of Rs 55,999. Besides this, Flipkart will also offer an exchange discount of up to Rs 15,000 and bank special discounts.

FLIPKART BIG BILLION DAYS GAMING EXPERIENCE

This year’s Big Billion Days Sale is unique as Flipkart has introduced gaming experiences like “The Big Billion Muqabla” and “TBBD Shagun”. While “The Big Billion Muqabla” allows users to play with their friends and family, “TBBD Shagun” includes rewards. Customers can also use ‘SuperCoins’ to get ‘Rewards Pass’ for blockbuster deals and up to 2,000 bonus coins for additional shopping.