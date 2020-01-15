scorecardresearch
Narayana Murthy cuts his speech to 5 minutes, says 'not used to delays' as Amazon's event starts late

'I was supposed to speak for 20 minutes, but will now try and finish it in five minutes because I am not used to delays,' said Murthy

File photo of Infosys co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy File photo of Infosys co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy

Infosys co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy, on Wednesday, expressed his displeasure at the Amazon's "SMBhav" summit over late start of the event.

Murthy stated, "We are delayed by more than an hour and a half. I should have finished my talk by 11.45 a.m. But it is 11.53 a.m. Therefore, I will try and paraphrase my talk."

According to IANS, Murthy cut short his 20-minute talk to just a little over 5 minutes.

"I was supposed to speak for 20 minutes, but will now try and finish it in five minutes because I am not used to delays," said Murthy.

The "SMBhav" summit, which is a two day summit, began nearly an hour-an-half late at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Delhi.

Murthy promptly left the stage after ending his talk. Amazon chief Jeff Bezos then came on stage.

Amazon.com has stake in Cloudtail, which is a joint venture between Amazon and Murthy's Catamaran Ventures.

More than 100 global leaders, industry experts and over 70 business and tech partners are participating in the summit.

