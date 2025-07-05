Nehal Modi arrested in US on bank fraud charges in infamous PNB scam

Nehal Modi, the brother of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, has been apprehended in the United States in connection with the infamous Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, marking a significant development in India's ongoing efforts to address this high-profile fraud case. The arrest follows a formal extradition request made by India to the US authorities, highlighting the international dimension of the investigation into the massive fraudulent scheme. According to the US Department of Justice, Nehal Modi, a Belgian national, was taken into custody on July 4. This arrest is a major diplomatic win for India, showcasing the country's persistent efforts in bringing those accused of financial crimes to justice.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Nehal Modi faces serious charges, including money laundering and criminal conspiracy, as outlined by the US prosecution complaint. These charges are linked to the multi-crore PNB fraud case, where Nirav Modi and his associates, including Nehal, allegedly defrauded PNB of approximately Rs 13,500 crore through fraudulent Letters of Undertaking (LoUs).

The scale of the alleged fraud has attracted significant attention, with Indian investigative agencies, such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), actively pursuing those involved. The case has not only highlighted the vulnerabilities within banking systems but also underscored the need for stringent regulatory measures.

The involvement of Nehal Modi in the PNB scam underscores his alleged role in laundering illicit funds on behalf of his brother, Nirav Modi. Investigations have revealed that Nehal played a crucial role in concealing and transferring large sums of money through a complex network of shell companies and foreign transactions. This financial manoeuvring was aimed at obscuring the origins of the funds and thwarting enforcement efforts. The extradition proceedings for Nehal Modi are scheduled to continue, with a hearing set for July 17, where he is expected to seek bail. The outcome of these proceedings will be closely watched, as it could set a precedent for similar cases in the future.

Advertisement

The PNB scam has been a focal point of Indian financial crime investigations, with Nirav Modi already facing extradition proceedings in the UK. Despite the UK High Court approving his extradition, legal appeals have delayed his return to India. Meanwhile, another key figure, Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi's uncle, was apprehended in Belgium earlier this year following an extradition request. Choksi has been residing in Antigua and Barbuda as a citizen since fleeing India. The coordinated efforts to apprehend these individuals reflect the broader international cooperation against financial crimes. These efforts emphasize the importance of global partnerships in tackling crimes that transcend borders.

As the case develops, the US prosecution has expressed its intention to oppose Nehal Modi's bail application, underscoring the seriousness with which the charges are being treated. The concerted actions by various international and domestic agencies highlight the ongoing challenge of combating sophisticated financial crimes that span multiple jurisdictions. Nehal Modi's arrest is another step forward in addressing the network of individuals involved in this high-profile banking fraud. The case continues to unfold, and its implications for international financial crime prevention are significant, potentially influencing policy and enforcement strategies worldwide.