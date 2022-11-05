Nita Ambani hails IOA's newly amended draft constitution, calls it landmark moment

Reliance Foundation chairperson and founder Nita Ambani, who is also a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), has hailed the Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) newly amended draft constitution as a turning point in India's Olympic dream.



In a statement, she called the amended IOA draft constitution "a watershed moment in India's Olympic movement as we move towards a more inclusive and promising future."



Justice L Nageswara Rao, a retired judge, prepared the final draft of the IOA's amended constitution in accordance with the Delhi High Court's recommendations on August 16, 2022, and in close consultation with the IOC to ensure it abides by the Olympic Charter and the basic principles of good governance within the Olympic Movement.



The amended constitution includes some significant changes that can be formally adopted at its general body meeting on November 10, following which the IOA elections will be held prior to the next IOC Executive Board meeting on December 5-7, 2022.



Ambani praised the increased representation of athletes and women in the recently amended IOA draft constitution.



“I congratulate Justice Nageswara Rao for a landmark moment in India’s Olympic movement as we move towards a more inclusive and promising future. The amended draft constitution of the IOA made in consultation with my colleagues at the IOC makes me very optimistic, especially with the steps taken towards greater representation for athletes and women in the administration of Indian sport," she said.



Ambani added, “I strongly believe that this paves the way for India to achieve our true potential in sport. I look forward to working closely with the newly elected members of the IOA to fuel India’s Olympic ambitions, starting with the successful hosting of the 2023 IOC Session in Mumbai and the India House at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Jai Hind!”



The IOC Session in Mumbai in 2023 will be a watershed moment for India's Olympic Movement. This will be India's first IOC session in 40 years, and it is an important step in the country's Olympic journey.



Notably, the IOC Session will feature IOC Members, International Federation (IF) delegates, and other significant Olympic Movement participants, giving India a significant chance to highlight our sporting aspirations.

