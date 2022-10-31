Reliance Foundation, Mizoram Football Association team up to build children's league

Reliance Foundation – the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of Reliance Industries (RIL) – and Mizoram Football Foundation have teamed up to form Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) Naupang (Children) League to expand, transform and create hyper-local pathway and decentralised approach to grassroots football. This league aims to enable talented footballers as young as 5 years old to gain competitive and practice exposure.

Age categories in this league begin from under 6 and go on until under 13 years with several game formats. RFYC Naupang (Children) League will be hosted in four locations across Mizoram with two models. While Mizoram FA and District FAs will host leagues in Lunglei and Kolasib and will be enabled by RFYC, two leagues in Aizawl and Champai will be owned and operated by RFYC. RFYC will also team up with RF Youth Sports to ensure additional games and further exposure to deserving players, according to an RIL release.

Commenting on the partnership, Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani said that football is a way of life in Mizoram and that the partnership between RF Young Champions and Mizoram Football Association will provide high quality training to young footballers. She added, “At RFYC, we remain committed to unlocking the potential of grassroots football across India and helping aspiring footballers achieve their full potential.”

Honorary Secretary Mizoram Football Association and AIFF Executive Committee Member Lalnghinglova Hmar commented, “We are looking forward to the kick-off and in the same year the FIFA Under 17 Women’s World Cup is in India and FIFA Men’s World Cup 2022, will give extra enthusiasm to the kids. MFA is glad that Reliance Foundation has been providing a platform to young kids so that they can bring alive their sports dreams.”

