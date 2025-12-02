‘No longer in a position’: Mehli Mistry resigns from the board of Small Animal Hospital Trust

Mehli Mistry has resigned from the board of the Small Animal Hospital Trust in Mumbai, following his recent exit from Tata Trusts, as per a report. He stated that he is "no longer in a position to fund the trust" and would not seek support from philanthropic entities linked to the Tata conglomerate. This follows his removal as trustee of both the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), the core of the Tata Trusts group.

According to a report in The Indian Express, in his resignation letter, Mistry explained that his decision was due to his lack of association with the main Tata trusts. He emphasised he would not seek funds from Tata-controlled philanthropic entities after his removal, nor provide funding for the Small Animal Hospital Trust.

Mistry's departure from Tata Trusts occurred on November 4, after disagreements with chairman Noel Tata and other trustees. When his renomination was considered in late October, the board voted against it. Mistry had served as trustee since October 2022. He remarked that "precipitating matters would cause irreparable harm to the reputation of the Tata Trusts."

The Small Animal Hospital, Mumbai (SAHM), was established by Tata Trusts through the Advanced Veterinary Care Foundation (AVCF) to address gaps in advanced veterinary care in India.

Mistry also stated he would "prefer not to request funding from a trust with which he is no longer associated," and thus resigned with immediate effect.

Despite stepping down from the Small Animal Hospital Trust, Mistry still remains on the board of the Tata Education and Development Trust, which operates under the Sir Ratan Tata Trust headed by Noel Tata. With no current links to SDTT and SRTT, he indicated his inability to contribute financially to the hospital trust.

Recent changes within Tata Trusts have shifted its leadership. On November 11, Bhaskar Bhat, former MD and CEO of Titan Company, and Neville Tata, son of chairman Noel Tata, were appointed as trustees of the SDTT for a three-year term. This is seen as consolidating Noel Tata’s position within the trusts, which hold a 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons, the principal holding company of the Tata group.

The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust are the primary pillars of Tata Trusts, underpinning several smaller philanthropic efforts, including the Small Animal Hospital Trust. Mistry’s departure signals a shift in both leadership and funding strategy for the group’s initiatives.