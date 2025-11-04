Ousted but not out? Mehli Mistry still holds key Tata roles, here’s what could happen next

Tata insiders are reportedly watching Mehli Mistry’s next moves closely, even after his removal from the two most powerful Tata Trusts, The Economic Times reported.

Though Mistry is no longer on the boards of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust—which together control the majority stake in Tata Sons—he still holds board seats in other Tata-linked charitable entities, including the Tata Education and Development Trust (TEDT), Tata Medical Centre in Kolkata, and Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

The report stated that Mistry’s remaining influence could be at risk if he challenges his ouster legally. People familiar with the matter indicated that any such move may prompt a reassessment of his role at TEDT, even though it holds no direct stake in Tata Sons.

Mistry has already approached the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner with a caveat requesting a hearing before any changes to trustee appointments are finalized, the report said.

Set up about a decade ago, TEDT manages an estimated ₹5,000-crore corpus focused on higher education, scholarships, and global charitable projects. Board members include Noel Tata, Venu Srinivasan, Vijay Singh, Mehli Mistry, and Jehangir Mistry. Unlike older trusts, TEDT can fund initiatives beyond India.

At Breach Candy Hospital—where Mistry has served as a trustee since 2004—the Tata Group recently donated ₹500 crore from its CSR budget, the report noted.

The report added that Mistry’s removal marked a key consolidation move under Noel Tata, who took over as chairman of Tata Trusts earlier this year. “As of today, we are not concerned, since his influence stemmed from the two main trusts. Our job is done,” a senior official was quoted as saying.

While Mistry remains promoter of the M Pallonji Group—spanning shipping, industrial painting, and dealerships—some of his ventures continue to have business ties with Tata companies.