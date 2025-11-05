'Nobody is bigger than the institution': Mehli Mistry ends Tata Trusts standoff with a letter

Mehli Mistry, a long-time associate of Ratan Tata, has formally severed ties with Tata Trusts, citing his desire to avoid harming the legacy and reputation of the philanthropic institution amid escalating internal conflict.

Mistry, who served as a trustee of Tata Trusts, announced his decision in a letter addressed to Chairman Noel Tata, days after being voted out by fellow trustees. The move ends weeks of speculation and legal maneuvering, including a caveat petition filed by Mistry seeking a fair hearing before any decision on his removal.

“My commitment to Ratan N Tata’s vision includes a responsibility to ensure that the Tata Trusts are not plunged into controversy,” Mistry wrote, adding, “Nobody is bigger than the institution it serves.”

The ouster followed a pivotal meeting on October 28, during which Noel Tata, industrialist Venu Srinivasan, and former Defence Secretary Vijay Singh voted against Mistry’s reappointment. This marked a rare public fracture within the Trusts, which hold a 66% stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of the $300 billion Tata Group.

“I have been made aware of the recent reportage surrounding my trusteeship in the Tata Trusts, upon my return to Mumbai last night,” Mistry wrote. “I believe that this letter should assist in putting the quietus on speculative news reports that do not serve the interests of the Tata Trusts and are inimical to its vision.”

In his farewell note, Mistry reaffirmed his loyalty to Ratan Tata’s legacy and urged remaining trustees to prioritize “transparency, good governance, and public interest.”

The timing of Mistry’s departure also points to shifting power dynamics. His exit is widely viewed as consolidating Noel Tata’s influence as the new chairman, following Ratan Tata’s exit earlier this year.

Mistry, a cousin of the late Cyrus Mistry, was known for his low-profile yet strategic presence within the Trusts. His departure marks a symbolic end to an era defined by Ratan Tata’s personal network and consensus-driven leadership.

During his tenure, Mistry backed the lifetime reappointment of Venu Srinivasan, with the caveat that all future trustee renewals require unanimous approval — a tradition now under strain.