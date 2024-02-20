scorecardresearch
'No negotiations on': Zee clears air on reports of reviving $10 bn Sony deal

Zee Entertainment on Tuesday clarified the firm was not involved in any negotiations with relation to the scrapped Sony deal.

Reports claimed Zee had engaged with Sony Pictures Networks India in a last-ditch attempt to revive their $10-billion merger that was called off on January 22.

Representatives from both sides, the reports claimed, held meetings in Mumbai over the last fortnight to salvage the deal and that parties were in discussions to thrash out an out of court settlement to their ongoing dispute.

Zee had filed a petition before the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), seeking a direction to Sony to implement the merger scheme.

SIAC also denied Sony Group's plea seeking interim relief against ZEEL to restrain it from moving NCLT to enforce the failed merger of its subsidiary Culver Max with the Indian media house.

Published on: Feb 20, 2024, 6:54 PM IST
