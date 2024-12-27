'No one has come here permanently...': Gautam Adani shuts down favoritism charge, says group ready to work with 'anyone'

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, dismissed claims of political favoritism in a statement asserting the group’s commitment to infrastructure development across India, regardless of political affiliations.



“We are working in almost over 25 states. Many people often say Adani Group only works in BJP-ruled states. See Vizhinjam Port in Kerala, built for ₹20,000 crore. Adani Group is ready to work with anyone, as far as they are not doing any politics,” Adani said during a private event in New Delhi.



Citing Vizhinjam Port, India's first deep-water container transshipment facility in Left Democratic Front (LDF)-ruled Kerala, Adani illustrated the group’s pan-India approach.



Operated by Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd., the port has already marked a milestone with the arrival of its first mother ship, ‘MV San Fernando,’ earlier this year. Equipped with cutting-edge automation, it promises faster turnaround times and the capacity to handle megamax containerships.

Adani reiterated that infrastructure development relies on collaboration between the private sector and governments, regardless of political alignment. "Building infrastructure is the toughest job. If it was easy, everybody would have done it. It requires thorough involvement and patience,” he said, adding that returns on such investments take time and perseverance.

The billionaire entrepreneur also shared his vision for Dharavi, one of the world’s largest slums. He pledged to transform it into a lasting legacy. “Personally, I always think about how this project can provide dignity to one million people. It’s been attempted three times in the last 40 years but failed. I want to make it a reality in the next 5-10 years, so that the people of Dharavi remember it for the next 50 years,” Adani said.

Reflecting on his own journey from humble beginnings, Adani shared, “I didn’t complete college or even my first year. I came from a very humble background with no exposure. When I close my eyes, I wonder how I reached this position today without a family background, money, or education.”

On life’s simplicity, Adani remarked, “No one has come here permanently. When one understands this, life becomes simple.”