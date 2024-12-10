'No one was fired': Beauty startup YesMadam issues a clarification after PR stunt goes wrong

Amid a social media storm, at-home beauty services startup YesMadam has addressed the uproar over a viral email suggesting it terminated employees for expressing workplace stress. The company issued a detailed statement clarifying its stance and the events leading to the backlash.

The controversy began when an alleged internal email surfaced, claiming employees who reported stress in a workplace survey were summarily dismissed. The email, widely shared on platforms like X and Facebook, triggered outrage, with one purported former employee claiming to be among 100 people fired.

YesMadam categorically denied the allegations. “No one was fired at YesMadam! Let us be clear: We would never take such an inhuman step,” the company declared in a LinkedIn post. It explained that the email was part of a planned campaign to highlight the critical issue of workplace stress and announced a new initiative aimed at supporting employee well-being.

The company unveiled its “Happy 2 Heal” program, designed to shift corporate culture towards prioritizing mental health. Under the initiative, employees will receive workplace perks like head massages, spa sessions, and access to "India's first-ever De-Stress Leave Policy," offering six paid leave days annually for mental health recovery.

“We firmly believe the backbone of any great organization is not built on stressed shoulders but on happy minds,” the statement read. It emphasized the need for care and collaboration in workplaces, calling on corporate India to adopt similar measures.

While the clarification aimed to refocus the conversation on workplace wellness, the campaign received sharp criticism online. Many labeled it as a tone-deaf marketing stunt exploiting the sensitive topic of layoffs.

“Using a grave issue like layoffs—a reality affecting millions—to promote a product is as irresponsible as it is tasteless,” commented one user. Another added, “Rebranding toxic behavior as a PR stunt? Bold strategy to gaslight your employees and destroy trust.”