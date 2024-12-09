Noida-based YesMadam asks employees if they are stressed, fires over 100 staff after they said 'yes'; HR's email goes viral

YesMadam, a home salon services company, is under heavy criticism online after reportedly firing over 100 employees. Allegations have surfaced that the company conducted a mental health survey and subsequently terminated workers who reported feeling stressed.

One of the affected employees expressed frustration, saying, "What’s happening at YesMadam? First you conduct a random survey and then fire us overnight because we’re feeling stressed? And not just me, 100 other people have been fired too."

A screenshot of an email from the Human Resources manager at YesMadam has gone viral on social media.

According to the email, the Delhi-NCR-based company conducted a survey to gauge employee stress levels. Based on the findings, the company made a surprising decision to "part ways" with employees identified as experiencing “major stress.”

“Dear Team,

Recently, we conducted a survey to understand your feelings about stress at work. Many of you shared your concerns, which we deeply value and respect.

As a company committed to fostering a healthy and supportive work environment, we have carefully considered the feedback. To ensure that no one remains stressed at work, we have made the difficult decision to part ways with employees who indicated significant stress.



This decision is effective immediately, and impacted employees will receive further details separately.

Thank you for your contributions. Best regards, HR Manager, YesMadam”

Anushka Dutta, a former UX copywriter at YesMadam, shared a screenshot of the email employees received from the company’s HR manager. The email detailed the results of a stress survey conducted by the organization.

Business Today could not confirm the authenticity of the viral email screenshot.

The email’s direct tone and the decision to terminate stressed employees instead of addressing their issues have sparked widespread criticism online.

One user commented on the viral screenshot, saying, “The most bizarre layoffs: YesMadam conducts stress survey at work. Employees who say they are stressed are fired.”

Another user remarked, “So, recently a startup named YesMadam sent out a survey to team members on how stressed they are AND? Guess what, fired the ones who had voted they are under extreme stress.”

Many online critics described the move as counterproductive and lacking compassion.

Shitiz Dogra, Associate Director of Digital Marketing at IndiGo, also posted the screenshot on LinkedIn, questioning, "Can an organization fire you for being stressed? Looks like it just happened at a startup - YesMadam."