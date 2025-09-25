Business Today
Nothing to establish CMF as subsidiary headquartered in India; to invest over $100 million in JV

Nothing to establish CMF as subsidiary headquartered in India; to invest over $100 million in JV

"Built from India, to the world. With our end-to-end capabilities, we are uniquely positioned to bring this vision to life," said Nothing CEO Carl Pei about CMF.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  Updated Sep 25, 2025 12:54 PM IST
Nothing to establish CMF as subsidiary headquartered in India; to invest over $100 million in JVAshwini Vaishnaw meets Carl Pei: CMF by Nothing to have its headquarters in India, export globally

Nothing CEO Carl Pei announced plans to set up CMF in India and set up a manufacturing joint venture with homegrown technology manufacturer Optiemus on Thursday. Pei also met Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to discuss the future of the global smartphone industry.

He said that Nothing plans to establish CMF as a subsidiary headquartered in India, and build it into the country’s first truly global consumer tech brand. “Built from India, to the world. With our end-to-end capabilities, we are uniquely positioned to bring this vision to life,” he said.

“I’m excited to announce our new manufacturing joint venture with Optiemus, one of India’s leading technology manufacturers - a key milestone in making this vision a reality. Through this JV, we plan to invest over $100M and create more than 1,800 jobs in India over the next three years,” said Pei.

The JV would be utilised to locally manufacture IoT products, earbuds and smartwatches for CMF.

Optiemus’ Executive Chairman Ashok Gupta said the partnership with Nothing would allow them to strengthen their “world-class manufacturing capabilities for the products of today and tomorrow”.

“Global brands choosing India to build is a testament to the strength of the Indian ecosystem and the vision of Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat. This partnership goes beyond high-tech manufacturing - it will empower us to create export-ready products that will be designed in India, showcasing the innovation and talent of our people to the world in the coming years,” he said.

Published on: Sep 25, 2025 12:54 PM IST
