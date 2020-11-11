NSE to acquire news wire, data agency Cogencis for Rs 140 crore

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has acquired news wire and financial data service company Cogencis Information Services for Rs 140 crore.

Earlier known as Newswire18, Cogencis, which was then owned by Network 18, was sold to Samara Capital in 2013. Samara had acquired a 77 per cent stake in the company for Rs 90 crore.

The NSE received the SEBI approval on October 15. The financial transactions will take place in four tranches, Hindu BusinessLine reported.

Meanwhile, both Cogencis and NSE have not come out with an official statement on the deal so far. Market analysts believe the deal will help the NSE provide real-time financial data and information to its clients.

Besides, the NSE has also acquired Talentsprint Pvt Ltd, an e-learning company, for Rs 260 crore, the documents accessed by the news daily suggest. Santanu Paul, the son-in-law of C Rangarajan, former PM economic advisory council chief.

Both of these will be done via the NSE subsidiaries, NSE Data and Analytics and NSE Academy.

