Numen Health partners with Command Hospital and Hriday Vigyan NGO to provide no-cost healthcare for ex-servicemen

On the occasion of India’s 77th Independence Day, Numen Health on Monday announced its partnership with Bengaluru-based NGO Hriday Vigyan Trust and Command Hospital (CHAF) to provide vital health services to ex-servicemen and their families at no cost.

Numen Health is known for its commitment towards making healthcare accessible and output oriented. Whereas, Command Hospital is a reputed institution focused on military healthcare in Bengaluru.

"On this Independence Day, we at Numen are extremely proud and excited to partner with Hriday Vigyan Trust and Command Hospital, Bangalore, to ensure the well-being of our ex-servicemen and their families" said Pallav Singh, CEO and Co-Founder of Numen Health.

"Our commitment goes beyond heart health, we will provide comprehensive support to them not just in the recovery but throughout their healthcare journey. This partnership signifies our collective gratitude and commitment to the welfare of those who have valiantly and selflessly served our nation.” he added.

"Our partnership with Numen Health is a step ahead towards our shared goal to enhance cardiac healthcare in the country. Our association is not only aimed at providing continuous & evidence-based care for the ex-servicemen and their families but also to impart verified information about heart health among Indians,” said Dr. (Air Cmde) Davider Singh Chadha, a former Air Force cardiologist at the time of agreement signing.

“A common notion post heart surgeries is that everything is fine again, on the contrary, enough effort is required to keep the heart vessels clean with medicines & correct lifestyle changes with timely progress tracking and continuous medical support, patients will be able to manage and avoid further deterioration over time. We are encouraged to further strengthen cardiac healthcare and save valuable lives through such continuous care approach,” he added.

Numen Health's comprehensive healthcare services will now benefit the veterans and their families as well, with focus on prevention, personalized treatment, and ongoing support.