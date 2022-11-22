Nykaa CFO Arvind Agarwal resigns

Arvind Agarwal, CFO of Nykaa, will leave the company on November 25 to pursue other opportunities in digital and start-up space, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Arvind Agarwal said: “It has been great to be a part of the incredible Nykaa journey thus far. All my learning & experiences to date, have set me up for pursuing different personal growth opportunities in the digital economy and start-up space. I wish Nykaa the very best for the growth path ahead and will always be a part of the Nykaa Family.”

Falguni Nayar, Founder and Chairperson, Nykaa said: “Arvind deserves kudos for the critical role he has played in Nykaa’s emergence as a listed and profitable start-up. While we do regret losing him, we are conscious of his personal dreams, and wish him all the luck.”

The company is in the process of appointing a new CFO and shall inform the stock exchanges once the

new CFO joins, said Nykaa.

Agarwal joined Nykaa from Amazon in July 2020 and is among key managerial personnel (KMP) who handled the initial public offer of the firm. On Tuesday, Nykaa shares closed 4.6% lower at Rs 175 apiece.