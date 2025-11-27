Oberoi Group restores 350-yr-old palace, opens The Oberoi Rajgarh Palace in Khajuraho

The Oberoi Group has announced the opening of The Oberoi Rajgarh Palace, Khajuraho, a restored 350-year-old palace set within a 76-acre estate featuring a natural lake. Located on the slopes of the Maniyagarh Hills, the palace is surrounded by Sal and Palash forests and offers views of the Vindhyachal ranges.

The hotel is close to Panna National Park and the UNESCO World Heritage temples of Khajuraho, providing guests with access to royal heritage, wilderness, and luxury hospitality.

Arjun Oberoi, Executive Chairman of The Oberoi Group, termed the restoration a journey of bringing history back to life. The team preserved the architectural integrity of the Bundela monument while adding modern comforts with respect. Every detail was revived to honour the palace’s heritage and create a timeless experience for travellers, he said.

The estate has 65 rooms and suites, including Palace Suites, private pool villas, and accommodations with private gardens and terraces. The Kohinoor Suite has two bedrooms and a private pool, while Palace Rooms offer 360-degree views. Interiors reflect the authentic character of the palace and its natural surroundings, aiming to provide tranquillity and grandeur.

Dining options include Maanya, serving royal recipes for dinner with views of the Maniyagarh Hills. Neerangan, by the lake, offers Indian and international cuisines throughout the day with live evening entertainment. Amrava overlooks the courtyard and serves cocktails and small plates. Private dining venues are also available for customised experiences.

The palace features indoor and outdoor venues for events, with banquet spaces accommodating up to 200 guests. The indoor area covers 440 square metres and the outdoor area 518 square metres, suitable for weddings, celebrations, and corporate events. Architectural features such as chandeliers, vaulted ceilings, and garden terraces enhance the setting.

Vikram Oberoi, CEO of The Oberoi Group, said the palace reflects the group’s strategy to create luxury destinations in culturally and naturally significant locations. The project safeguards a historic palace while redefining it for global travellers. The focus was on integrating heritage, sustainability, and contemporary design to offer an immersive experience. The palace strengthens the group’s portfolio and commitment to growth with purpose and integrity.

Wellbeing facilities include a spa accessible by boat, with lakeside tented treatment suites offering personalised therapies, mindfulness practices, and holistic rituals. The property also has two temperature-controlled pools: a lakeside infinity pool and one within the palace grounds.

Guests can enjoy curated experiences such as the ‘Footsteps of the Chandela’, a guided dawn tour of Khajuraho’s temples with lakeside breakfast, ‘Crown of the Wild’, a safari in Panna National Park led by naturalists, and ‘Canyon of Legends’, exploring Raneh Gorge and the Ken Gharial Sanctuary, ending with cocktails at Amrava. Evening activities include rituals, dance, and storytelling sessions.

Mohit Nirula, Chief Operating Officer, said the palace demonstrates the group’s commitment to immersive and personalised experiences with attention to detail. The integration of heritage, wilderness, and luxury required coordination across teams. He expressed pride in the team’s work and confidence that guests will experience authentic Oberoi hospitality.

The palace’s sustainability and corporate social responsibility initiatives include solar power, solar-heated water, an electric laundry system, 100 per cent LED lighting, water recycling with STP and ETP, on-site vegetable and herb cultivation, an organic waste converter, and in-house water bottling to reduce carbon footprint. These efforts are supported by programmes for local livelihoods, regional sourcing, and cultural preservation.